Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Coeur Mining, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Coeur Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

CDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,936,000 after buying an additional 993,070 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,155,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 418,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Coeur Mining by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,014,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,284,000 after purchasing an additional 641,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,908,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 575,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,046,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 360,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.