Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Eastern Bankshares in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.43.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

