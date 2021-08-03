Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

FMS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:FMS opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $33.84 and a 52 week high of $44.94.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.8338 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 235.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 91,246 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at about $3,981,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

