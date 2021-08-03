Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Increased by Analyst

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at American Capital Partners boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. American Capital Partners analyst A. Polini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.01. American Capital Partners also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.95 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.56.

SBNY stock opened at $226.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $263.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

