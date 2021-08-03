Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Boosted by KeyCorp

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 20.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $415.23 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $416.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $2,053,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $23,958,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

