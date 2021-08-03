Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for IMAX Co. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for IMAX in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IMAX. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Shares of IMAX opened at $16.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.24. The company has a market cap of $950.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.78. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 230.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 123,422 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 59.3% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the first quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

