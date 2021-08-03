Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Huron Consulting Group Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report issued on Friday, July 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

HURN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.03. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 2.73%.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 17,945 shares of company stock valued at $950,540 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,162 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 961,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,554,000 after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 574,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,946,000 after acquiring an additional 135,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

