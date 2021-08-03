Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Automation, Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rockwell Automation in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.24. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.23.

ROK stock opened at $307.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $310.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total transaction of $840,808.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,386 shares of company stock worth $8,619,216. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.