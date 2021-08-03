Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Decreased by Analyst

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Silgan in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Longbow Research started coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

SLGN stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16. Silgan has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,498,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 196.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 701,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 465,117 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 11.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,629,000 after purchasing an additional 201,558 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 27.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 198,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 10.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,282,000 after purchasing an additional 193,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

