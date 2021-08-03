Qorvo (QRVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Qorvo to post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Qorvo has set its Q1 2022 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS and its Q1 guidance at approx $2.45 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect Qorvo to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $192.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $112.03 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on QRVO. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.86.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

