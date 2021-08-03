QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,597 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,194 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $50,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $148.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.