QuarkChain Price Reaches $0.0175 (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $111.71 million and approximately $10.42 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

