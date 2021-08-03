Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Shares of QH stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.04 million and a P/E ratio of -14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70. Quhuo has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.12 million. Research analysts expect that Quhuo will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Quhuo by 56.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quhuo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the period. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

