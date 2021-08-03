RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

NASDAQ:RADA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. 35,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,290. The stock has a market cap of $563.85 million, a PE ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.05. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RADA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

