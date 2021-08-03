RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.52. 36,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,290. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.17. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $564.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RADA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

