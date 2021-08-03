Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.43 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43, Briefing.com reports. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ralph Lauren updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RL traded up $10.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.74. The stock had a trading volume of 72,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,339. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -75.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.71.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

