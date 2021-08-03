Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.37. 13,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.53 million, a PE ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $6.86.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

METC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.