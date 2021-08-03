Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) PT Raised to $27.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RMBS. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 9.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96. Rambus has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Rambus by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

