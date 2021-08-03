Raymond James Boosts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $515.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $466.00 to $515.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $500.00.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $511.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $422.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. DexCom has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.40 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,504.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total transaction of $5,761,872.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,155 shares of company stock valued at $30,885,251. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

