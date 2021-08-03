Raymond James Cuts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $115.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.00.
Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $110.75.
In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,920,000 after purchasing an additional 932,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 866,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $55,676,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,094,000 after acquiring an additional 515,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $23,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.