Raymond James Cuts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $115.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,920,000 after purchasing an additional 932,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 866,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $55,676,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,094,000 after acquiring an additional 515,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $23,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

