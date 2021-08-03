Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $55,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.30. 50,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,268. The company has a market capitalization of $160.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.21 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.