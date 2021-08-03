Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $11.16 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 85,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 30,073 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 827.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,248 shares of company stock valued at $13,972,832 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

NYSE WHR traded up $4.15 on Tuesday, reaching $225.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,712. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

