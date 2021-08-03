Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.49

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.49 and last traded at C$12.86, with a volume of 245504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REAL. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday. Cormark set a C$15.40 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 24.84.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$67,236.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,533,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$56,778,242.74. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$1,090,256.19. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,862.

Real Matters Company Profile (TSE:REAL)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

