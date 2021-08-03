Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGLY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.19 on September 22nd

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.186 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.99.

RBGLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,009.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

