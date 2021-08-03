Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDEIY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of RDEIY opened at $9.91 on Friday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.6082 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

