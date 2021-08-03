RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Hits Market Capitalization of $55.83 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $55.83 million and $812,705.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

