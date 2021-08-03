Refinable Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Refinable has a market cap of $11.56 million and approximately $537,405.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000738 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00100363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00141347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,170.51 or 1.00122131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.26 or 0.00847926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

