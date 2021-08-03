Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regal Beloit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $145.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth about $1,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

