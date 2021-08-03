Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regal Beloit by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regal Beloit by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBC opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.02. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.