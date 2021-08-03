Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $574.70. 3,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,181. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $549.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $660.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

