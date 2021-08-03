Relx (NYSE:RELX) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

RELX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Relx by 68.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 157.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Relx by 215.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Relx by 847.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

