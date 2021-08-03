Relx (NYSE:RELX) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RELX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

NYSE RELX opened at $29.49 on Monday. Relx has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.3351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s payout ratio is 92.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Relx by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,716,000 after purchasing an additional 629,181 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,880 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Relx by 13.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,487,000 after acquiring an additional 284,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Relx by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,572,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 47,070 shares during the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

