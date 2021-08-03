Relx’s (RELX) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RELX. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Relx currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of RELX opened at $29.49 on Friday. Relx has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.3351 dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Relx by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Relx by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Relx by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Relx by 847.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

