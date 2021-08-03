Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 1,478.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 164,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 154,540 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 68,070 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 56,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $120.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.44. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 65.46% and a negative net margin of 177.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Flotek Industries Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.

