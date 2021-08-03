renBTC Market Cap Achieves $507.47 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, renBTC has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $507.47 million and $12.77 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38,243.60 or 1.00434286 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00061982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00809605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00093963 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042392 BTC.

About renBTC

RENBTC is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 13,269 coins. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

