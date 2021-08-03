Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNSHF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Renishaw from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Renishaw stock remained flat at $$63.84 during trading hours on Tuesday. Renishaw has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

