Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target Increased to GBX 610 by Analysts at Barclays

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 582 ($7.60).

LON:RTO opened at GBX 567.80 ($7.42) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £10.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 6.28 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,442.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

