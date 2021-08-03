Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.710-$2.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-$645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.90 million.

Shares of RGEN opened at $247.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.80 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.77. Repligen has a 1 year low of $138.00 and a 1 year high of $248.56.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.00.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,580.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

