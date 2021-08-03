Research Analysts Set Expectations for Axos Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a research report issued on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AX. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of AX opened at $47.08 on Monday. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 804.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Axos Financial by 1,965.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.