Research Frontiers (REFR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 270.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%.

Shares of REFR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. 186,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 million, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.30. Research Frontiers has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.66.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

