ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Lowered to Sell at CLSA

CLSA lowered shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from an outperform rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. lowered shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $268.63 on Monday. ResMed has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $272.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.60.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $645,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,777,309.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,774 shares of company stock worth $9,345,386. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after buying an additional 476,477 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 5,348.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,377,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,184,000 after buying an additional 168,141 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.