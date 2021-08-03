ResMed (RMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE RMD opened at $268.63 on Tuesday. ResMed has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $272.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.60. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.30.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CLSA downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $645,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,777,309.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,774 shares of company stock worth $9,345,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

