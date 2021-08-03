Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,194 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 45.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,841 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $744,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,483.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,349 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.13.

Shares of CTXS opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.66 and a twelve month high of $148.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

