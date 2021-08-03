REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $82.33. REX American Resources shares last traded at $80.67, with a volume of 11,271 shares traded.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $483.37 million, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.90.
In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $82,425.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,831.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $501,848.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 579,211 shares in the company, valued at $51,022,696.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,530 shares of company stock worth $773,474 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in REX American Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after buying an additional 85,354 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 250,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 219,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.