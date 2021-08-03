REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $82.33. REX American Resources shares last traded at $80.67, with a volume of 11,271 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $483.37 million, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.90.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 4.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $82,425.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,831.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $501,848.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 579,211 shares in the company, valued at $51,022,696.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,530 shares of company stock worth $773,474 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in REX American Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after buying an additional 85,354 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 250,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 219,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.