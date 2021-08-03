Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

REYN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,517. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.76.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REYN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.