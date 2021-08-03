Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 598,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after buying an additional 29,812 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 253,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after buying an additional 73,962 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 513,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,902,000 after buying an additional 120,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,019,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTIP stock remained flat at $$52.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,805. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.