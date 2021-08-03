Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,299,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,980,000 after purchasing an additional 194,874 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 549.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 659,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 558,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $767,548,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.54. 271,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,780,959. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $72.31. The company has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.