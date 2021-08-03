Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Invests $214,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 542 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.33.

COST traded up $5.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $434.52. The company had a trading volume of 87,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $431.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $398.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

