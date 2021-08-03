Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,911 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,064,000 after purchasing an additional 338,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $147,374,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.51. 683,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,566. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.51. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $351.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

