Rightmove (LON:RMV) Upgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 455 ($5.94).

RMV has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rightmove from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Rightmove currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 611.50 ($7.99).

Shares of Rightmove stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) on Monday, hitting GBX 725 ($9.47). The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,240. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 734.20 ($9.59). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 648.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 57.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

